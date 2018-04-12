Get STI checked: The importance of maintaining your sexual health

Maintaining our sexual health is extremely vital as we become sexually active.

Unfortunately, it is often neglected and pushed aside, maybe due to embarrassment or even the fear of being diagnosed with an STI.

However, the risk of not keeping up to date with your sexual health can mean that you may be infected and not even know.

This increases the chance of the infection spreading to your partners and so on, therefore, testing regularly can be just as important as using protection when practising safe sex.

According to a report released by the HPSC, STIs in young people (15-24) are on the rise, with a 11pc increase in 2017 from 2016.

The report states that Chlamydia in young people make up to 50pc of all cases reported, Gonorrhoea making up 39pc of cases and Genital Herpes making up 38pc of all cases reported.

An STI can occur in anybody regardless of their age, gender or sexual orientation.

According to research by the HPSC, it is more likely to occur to a person under the age of 25 who does not routinely use protection or has had more than one sexual partner in the space of a year.

Some patients may develop symptoms, yet some may not for months. The longer the infection goes untreated, the higher the chance of developing serious health complications such as infertility in both men and women.

The screening process has become easier than ever with many cases being carried out through a urine sample or a blood test.

However, in some cases an examination may be conducted with your GP or sexual health practitioner.

If you are diagnosed with an infection, it is crucial that you let your partner(s) know before the infection continues to spread to other and health risks increase, no matter how daunting it may seem.

HIV Ireland has provided a list of free HIV and STI testing clinics all over Ireland, ensuring you can find your nearest clinic.

If you are a university student, it is more than likely that the university’s health centre will provide full STI screenings.

Make sure you look out for special events such as Body and Soul week or SHAG week when these screenings become free.

Below is a list of free clinics available in Dublin:

Dublin

GUIDE Clinic, St. James Hospital, James Street, Dublin 8

Telephone: (01) 4162316



Beaumont Hospital, Department of Infectious Diseases, Beaumont Road, Dublin 9

Telephone: (01) 8093006



Mater Hospital, Infectious Diseases Unit, Eccles Street, Dublin 7

Telephone: (01) 803 2063



HIV Ireland, 70 Eccles Street, Dublin 7

Telephone: (01) 873 3799



Gay Men’s Health Service (GMHS) – OUTREACH CLINIC, Outhouse LGBT Community Centre, 105 Capel Street, Dublin 1

Telephone: (01) 6699553



Panti Bar, 7-8 Capel Street, Dublin 1

Telephone: 01 873 3799



The Boilerhouse, 12 Crane Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin 2

Telephone: 01 873 3799



The George Bar, 89 South Great George’s Street, Dublin 2

Telephone: 01 873 3799



Gay Men’s Health Service (GMHS), 18 Upper Baggot Street, Dublin 4

Telephone: (01) 6699553