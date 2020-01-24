Get ready, witches! The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns today

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has officially returned to Netflix. Part three of the thrilling series just landed on the streaming service and it promises to be creepier than ever before.

The third instalment of the spellbinding show sees Sabrina take on a new role as the Queen of Hell. The student is determined to rescue her beau Nicholas Scratch from Hell, and it looks like she’s willing to risk everything to get him back.

The last time we saw Sabrina, Harvey and the gang, they had just defeated the Dark Lord, who turned out to be Sabrina’s actual dad.

Sabrina’s beau Nicholas Scratch sacrificed himself by trapping the Dark Lord in his body. Lilith returned to Hell with Nicholas, leaving Sabrina pretty heartbroken.

Fans are eager to find out whether the witch will save Nick from Hell and have been binge-watching the new episodes since this morning.

Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto, Gavin Leatherwood, Lucy Davis and Chance Perdomo will return for part three of the hit Netflix series.

If anyone needs us we’ll be glued to the series for the entire weekend.