Get ready to binge! These are the new shows and movies on Netflix now

While it may be the middle of summer right now, it certainly doesn’t look like it. The sun has come and gone and now we’re left with dull, overcast skies and plenty of miserable showers on the way.

What we wouldn’t give to be laying out on a sandy beach somewhere with the sun beating down on us and a pina colada in hand…

But alas, here we are stuck at home making our own stronger-than-they-probably-should-be cocktails, and you know what? They don’t taste half bad! If you’re staying in this weekend, then look on the bright side — Netflix have just added a whopper list of brand new titles, ready for us to stream right now!

Check out all of the amazing new shows and movies which have been added to Netflix just in time for the weekend:

Sophie – A Murder In West Cork (Now on Netflix)

The unresolved mystery that surrounds the murder of a luminously beautiful, talented French woman in a remote corner of Ireland, nearly 25 years ago is the subject of this mesmerising, three-part Netflix documentary. It gives a rigorous account of the details of her tragic death and examines the many unanswered questions at the heart of the case. It explores, too, the controversy around the prime suspect, Ian Bailey. Still a free man, who continues to live in the community that was rocked by Sophie’s murder, Bailey was never tried in Ireland but was found guilty by many in the court of public opinion and by a panel of judges in France in 2019, where he was tried ‘in absentia’ and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment. Most of all, however, the documentary is a tribute to a family’s tireless pursuit of justice and to Sophie herself; the mother, the daughter, the poetess, the TV producer and the woman who has, in her own way, become part of the myth of West Cork and of the haunting landscape where she died.

Fear Street Trilogy – Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (Now on Netflix)

A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

Generation 56k (Now on Netflix)

Having formed a bond during the 56K modem era, Matilda and Daniel meet again by chance two decades later. Can their friendship turn into something else?

Young Royals (Now on Netflix)

Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, Hillerska, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated.

Mortel: Season 2 (Now on Netflix)

When Obé returns — in a startling new form — and begins to raise an army of followers at the school, Sofiane, Victor and Luisa race to stop a disaster.

Big Timber (Now on Netflix)

A no-nonsense logger and his loyal crew battle brutal elements and finicky machines to chop and transport valuable lumber on Vancouver Island.

Audible (Now on Netflix)

Amaree Mckenstry-Hall and his teammates at Maryland School for the Deaf pursue success in football while coping with personal struggles and tragedy.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (Now on Netflix)

After Char’s rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate.