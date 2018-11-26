Get ready: Storm Diana is on the way and she’s bringing RAIN

While the weather has definitely gotten colder, we're still getting away with mild-ish weather.

However, that's about to change, as Storm Diana is sweeping in.

The storm promises to bring rain and wind, with Met Eireann issuing a status yellow rain warning.

Rain Warning Issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo

Valid: Tues 2am to Tues 2pm

Warning details: https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/vWty52T6yO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 26, 2018

The rain warning is valid since 9am this morning, until 3pm Tuesday.

There is also a Yellow wind warning being implemented in Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The wnd warning is valid from 3am to 3pm Tuesday.

Heavy rain is expected, along with surface flooding.