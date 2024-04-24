Get ready for summer with Jervis Shopping Centre’s latest styles

Jervis Shopping Centre, Dublin’s most iconic shopping destination, has everything you need to turn heads this summer!

Ahead of the summer season, Jervis Shopping Centre’s S/S 24 collection has arrived, showcasing the hottest trends available right now. From 90’s nostalgia with denim looks and dad shorts, to modern chic with mules and oversized jackets, there’s something for everyone to love.

This season, the centre is shining a spotlight on styles inspired by the amazing streets of Dublin. With sophisticated looks in cream and neutral tones featuring various textures, you will be able to make a statement with whatever fashion choices you make.

Credit: Leon Farrell

When it comes to summer fashion, sleek tailoring in bright colours paired with colour-blocked accessories is the perfect way to elevate occasion wear. Combine block-coloured suits with either trainers or loafers for a chic yet relaxed look that seamlessly transitions from the office to a summer evening in the city.

If you are lucky enough to have tickets to any big gigs in the city this summer, you can curate the perfect concert outfit with Jervis’ incredible options. Denim dad shorts and bright accessories are always a great way to stay comfy and chic through a night out. Have fun with sequins and vintage-inspired leather jackets, or keep it simple with a balloon hem dress and cowboy boots.

If you have a warm city break planned for the summertime, keep it cool in creamy neutrals and bright whites. Play with textures to elevate the look and add a staple trench coat or bomber jacket for those cooler evenings. For men, team cream linen blazers with a crisp white shirt and brown loafers for that low-key luxe look.

Credit: Leon Farrell

Jervis Shopping Centre has a wide range of over 60 fabulous retailers for you to browse through this summer, including: Bershka, Best Menswear, Carraig Donn, Diesel, Jack & Jones, JD Sports, M&S, New Look, Pandora, Parfois, Schuh, Selected, Stradivarius, Tesco, Timberland, and VANS.

With multiple transport options, including Luas, DART, bus, and car parking capped at €13 for a full day, Jervis Shopping Centre is the ideal place to enjoy some retail therapy in Dublin this summer.