Like a FREE coffee? Here’s your chance

Califia Farms is partnering with seven independent cafes across the country to give away free coffees made with Califia Farms plant-based milk from Monday, May 13th, through Sunday, May 19th.

For a week, the plant-based, natural beverage company will offer 100 free Califia Farms coffees at a different partner cafe nationwide each day, including Hatch (Glasthule & Blackrock, Dublin), Neighborhood (Belfast), Roots (Drury St, Dublin), Fetch (Clonmel, Tipperary), Network (Aungier St, Dublin), SOMA (Tuckey St, Cork), and Scéal Bakery (Greystones, Wicklow).

The coffees will be made with a choice of Califia Farms Oat Barista or Califia Farms Almond Barista and served in fully compostable Califia Farms takeout cups. The offer is limited to 100 8oz drinks daily at the participating cafes and one complimentary coffee per person.

The lineup for the week of free Califia Farms coffees is:

Monday, May 13th: Hatch (Glasthule & Blackrock, Dublin)

Tuesday, May 14th: Neighborhood (Belfast)

Wednesday, May 15th: Roots (Drury St, Dublin)

Thursday, May 16th: Network (Aungier St, Dublin)

Friday, May 17th: Scéal Bakery (Greystones, Wicklow)

Saturday, May 18th: Fetch (Clonmel, Tipperary)

Sunday, May 19th: SOMA (Tuckey St, Cork)

Love the taste of Califia Farms coffee but want to make it from the comfort of your own home? Califia Farms Oat Blend (RRP €2.99) is available in all major supermarkets, including Dunnes Stores, SuperValu, Tesco, and convenience stores nationwide.

Califia Farms is on a plant-based mission, championing a future where plants replace dairy without compromising taste. Made with the highest quality ingredients from whole food plant sources, Califia Farms offers healthy and great-tasting plant-based alternatives.

To explore the full range of products and recipes, head to califiafarms.co.uk and follow @califiafarms on all social media platforms.