Get out of the gym and head outdoors – fun ways to break up your fitness routine

It’s easy to get stuck in a rut when it comes to exercise, especially if hitting the gym is your go-to workout. Some days you simply just don’t feel like it – and other days you’d rather be outside. That’s OK. In fact, mixing up your workout routine can actually be a good thing; variety is the spice of life.

Experts recommend that adults get between 150 and 300 minutes of moderate exercise each week, so if you’re getting about 30 minutes per day, you’re right in the sweet spot. Next time you’re ready to get your sweat on, but simply don’t feel like being indoors, here are a few great ways to get fit out in the sunshine.

Take up a competitive sport

Sport isn’t just a fun way to get fit – getting involved in a club can be a great way to socialise and meet new people. With all the excitement of competition, it’s easy to forget you’re even exercising. Whether it’s a sport you played during childhood, or something you’ve always wanted to try, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to competitive sport. From soccer to basketball, tennis, cricket, baseball, golf, netball and so much more, if you’re interested in getting involved, research your nearby sports clubs and take the plunge.

Get creative with your walking

With so many forms of transport available these days, it’s easy to skip walking in favour of an easier option. When you put your mind to it, it’s incredible just how much extra walking you can fit into your day – and when it comes to fitness, it all adds up. One great hack is the walking meeting. Instead of taking a meeting or phone call at your desk, try taking it whilst walking. If it involves a work colleague from the same office, you can even walk together. Some of the greatest minds in history have used walking as a way to inspire new ideas, so it might just help you in more ways than one.

Go for a hike

Searching for a great weekend activity? Hiking is not only an excellent form of exercise, but also perfect for getting out amongst nature and exploring the beautiful scenery. Whether it’s an hour-long walk or a multi-day hike, there’s an adventure for every occasion. Make sure you pack a bag and come prepared with plenty of snacks and water to keep you motivated! For those hardcore hikes, invest in a hydration backpack so you don’t have to worry about leaking bottles. If you’re new to hiking, research your nearest national park or bushwalks, and there’s sure to be plenty of tracks to choose from.

Take up rock climbing

For those looking to mix fitness with adventure, rock climbing is a great choice. Of course, there are plenty of indoor centres, but if you’re keen to get outside there are outdoor rock climbing courses which cater for all abilities, often located in breathtaking national parks. Rock climbing is a full-body workout that equally targets your upper and lower body including arms, legs, abdomen, back – and even your fingers!

Go for bike rides (or get into rollerblading)

It can be easy to overlook the trusty bike, but it remains an excellent form of exercise. Bike riding is also a great way to explore your neighbourhood or nearby parks. As an aerobic activity, cycling is great for your cardiovascular and musculoskeletal health – as well as burning fat and building muscle (particularly in your legs). A low-impact exercise, it’s also perfect for someone with injury or back pain, as it’s gentle on your back, knees, hips and ankles. If bike riding isn’t for you, consider opting for rollerblading or roller skating instead.

Get into water sports

When it comes to water sports, there’s a plethora of activities to choose from if you’re looking to get your body moving and your blood pumping in either a pool or the ocean. Whether it’s swimming, water aerobics, water polo, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, or surfing, the built-in resistance of water means that workouts are naturally more intense than on land. In Australia, we’re blessed with access to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, and taking up a water sport is a great way to make the most of our pristine coastlines.

Take a frisbee or a ball to the park

Next time you’re heading to the park to soak up the sun with some friends, consider taking a frisbee. It might not be the kind of thing you associate with getting fit, but even a light game of frisbee can keep you moving and burning calories. Substitute a frisbee for a ball if that’s more your style. Whether it’s a basketball or soccer ball, a friendly match at the park can help get you moving! If you’re heading to the beach with a group, consider investing in a beach volleyball set for hours of guaranteed fitness and fun.

Whatever exercise you end up heading outdoors for, remember to have fun! If you find an activity that you enjoy, working up a sweat won’t feel like work at all.