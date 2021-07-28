Get on board with the #madelocal campaign with these stunning handmade products!

Something that has become really important t a lot of us the last couple of years is buying locally. Whether that’s our groceries, our home ware or our clothing, we want to support small businesses and their entrepreneurs so that we can have a diverse and vibrant community with its own individual ideas and creative products.

Which is why DCCI (Design & Crafts Council Ireland) campaign is such a great idea! The DCCI has launched their second annual #MADELOCAL campaign which aims to promote the many talented craftspeople and makers here in Ireland – an industry that has certainly struggled throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Irish society has collectively made an effort in the last few years to increase their support of local businesses and aid domestic commercial growth. This is an impulse that the #MADELOCAL initiative is helping to sustain through their tireless efforts to tell the stories of Ireland’s creative community and boost design and craft sales.

As the country continues to return to some sense of normalcy, it remains just as important to support small Irish businesses in whatever way we can, and with DCCI’s #MADELOCAL campaign it has never been easier to discover the wide range of beautiful handmade products available to us from all corners of Ireland.

So, the next time you’re in search of a special gift for a loved one, or maybe even just something nice for yourself, why not support one of these fabulous creators and by something #MADELOCAL!

We’ve selected some of our favourite #MADELOCAL finds to inspire you to try out some of these stunning products that are all handmade and gorgeous!

This traditional soap making company from Co. Clar specialises in skincare from the heart of the Burren. Inspired by the rare and mystical landscape of the Burren, their natural chamomile and lemon shampoo bar leaves hair silky smooth and nourished – the perfect indulgent gift for a loved one or a treat for yourself!

A certified organic Irish perfume company based in beautiful West Cork, Ireland, their scents take inspiration from the natural beauty that surrounds them. Their Wild Rose and Oud fragrance is summer in a bottle, meaning you’ll smell heavenly all year round!

This craft master makes lovely Dutch Delft pieces of artwork, that would look perfect in any room in the home. This ‘Road Tripping’ tile, is the perfect gift for any wanderer in your life who needs a little pop of colour and art into their home!

A design-led manufacturer of handwoven products based in County Down, for three generations their master-weavers have produced the finest woven products. Their tweed blanket is perfect for picnics or cosy nights by the fire and is a gorgeous, handmade investment to have around the home.

These handmade ceramics are inspired by a bird's eye view of the Irish landscape. The ripple landscape dish, would look beautiful on any table within a living space and we absolutely adore it. A stunning centrepiece or just a display artwork, it will catch every visitor’s eye!

For more information on Irish craft and design and where to shop products that are #MADELOCAL, visit the DCCI website or follow the #MADELOCAL conversation on social media via @dcciireland!