Get glowing this Christmas with gift sets by Irish brand Vegan Tan

If, like us, you’re dreaming of a tanned Christmas, then VeganTan is here to help. Each Christmas gift set contains a self-tan mousse, a self-tan mist and a luxury self-tanning mitt all inside a fabulous VeganTan giftbox.

See for yourself – the results are fantastic.



Whether you’re treating the tan lover in your life, or getting yourself a well-deserved gift this Christmas season, the VeganTan sets are perfect for you. You’ll be glowing, glistening and feeling fabulous all day long.

Tantastic Christmas RRP: €34.99 (worth €45) – The ultimate set

For the tan obsessed, glowing goddess in your life! The lucky person who wakes up to this giftset on Christmas morning is sure to leave a little sparkle everywhere they go, this party season. The Tantastic Christmas set contains everything you need to get a flawless bronzed glow this Christmas.

Set Includes:

VeganTan Dark Mousse 150ml

VeganTan Medium Mist 100ml

VeganTan TanEraser Mousse 150ml

Duo Glove

Head Band

Snow & Glow RRP: €24.99 (worth €34) – The medium set

The medium VeganTan shade Christmas giftset is perfect for those who are new to tanning, those who love a lighter glow, or those who like a subtle tan for the week, before going full glowgetter at the weekend. Let it snow and glow this Christmas.

Set Includes:

VeganTan Medium Mousse 150ml

VeganTan Medium Mist 100ml

Duo Glove

Winter Wondertan RRP: €24.99 (worth €34) – The dark set

Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle if you’re not sure which shade to grab for someone. This is the best gift for option of you’re not sure what the lucky person on your gift list would like, a happy in between shade! Walk in your own Winter Wondertan this Christmas with the VeganTan Dark set.

Set includes:

VeganTan Dark Mousse

VeganTan Medium Mousse

Glove

For more information on the brand visit vegantan.com. VeganTan is available in Penney’s stores nationwide and leading pharmacies nationwide.