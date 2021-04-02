Get cracking surprises on the McDonald’s app this Easter

McDonald's have just announced they are launching some cracking surprises on their app this Easter! The first offer will be released on the app today Friday 2nd April.

So get ready for some fun this Easter as McDonald’s launches 10 days of deals and fun from Friday 2nd April that will be available exclusively on the McDonald’s app.

The first ‘Cracking Surprise’ will hit the app on Friday 2nd April which will get you two medium Extra Value Meals for just €12!

The McDonald’s app is free to download in Ireland and provides customers with exclusive offers, meaning you’ll be able to get mouth-watering deals before anyone else. It’s worth downloading and registering to avail of the great Easter offers over the next 10 days!

Offers are redeemable through the app and can be used on Drive Thru orders and at Walk-In takeaway services across restaurants nationwide.

Stay tuned to McDonald's Facebook and McDonald's Twitter as the daily offers are revealed.