Get Booking! Ariana Grande adds a third Dublin date to her tour

Hold on to your high ponytails ladies – Ariana Grande has added a 3rd Dublin date to her Sweetener World Tour.

The extra show comes following the phenomenal demand for tickets to her previously announced Dublin dates.

Tickets for the newly-announced gig go on sale this Friday at 9am – perfectly positioned for pay day.

Her Dublin tour dates will now span September 22nd, 23rd and 25th in the 3 Arena.

Last night, the musician took to Instagram to request that her fans get clear perspex or plastic bumbags for her show, to make the security screenings easier for staff and attendees.

The strict measures come following the horrific Manchester bombing attack, which saw 22 people lose their lives in a terrorist attack at Ariana's concert in May of 2017.

'We’re sending out emails soon encouraging you to order a clear bag to bring your things into the venues as security is going to be very precise and smooth but for sure super strict,' she wrote.

'They’re super cheap and simple but having them ahead of time will for sure help things go as smooth as possible so if you see this in your emails please don’t ignore it.'

Ticked will be priced from €82.00.