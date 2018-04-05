Get a spring in your step with the BEST hobbies for your star signs

With Spring in the air there's a sense of new beginnings. The days are longer, the weather is better (most of the time) and the Easter eggs are fully consumed.

So why not pick up a new skill or hobby? From reading to rowing and cooking to coin collections there's so much out there to choose from! Luckily for you, we've come to the rescue and complied the best hobbies to suit your star sign.

What are you waiting for? Get that spring in your step!

Aquarius (January 20- February 19)

The tech-savvy Aquarius loves all things problem solving. Get yourself a thousand piece jigsaw and stock up on the sudoku or find a riddle that wll keep you occupied for hours!

Pisces (February 19- March 20)

Staying true to their symbol of the fish, Pisces adore spending time in the water. Head down to the local pool and get swimming-fit for the summer. Bored of doing lengths? Try a fun water sport like canoeing, water polo or water aerobics instead.

Aries (March 20- April 19)

Sitting down peacefully is an Aries' worst nightmare, so now is your chance to get out and about! Push yourself out of your comfort zone and defy the height with rock-climbing or wall-climbing!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Artistic and sensitive, Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of a Taurus' creative energy. Embrace working with your hands and making a mess with pottery or painting. Who knows, you might be the next Picasso?!

Gemini (May 21-June 19)

Inquisitive Gemini's love exploring different cultures and modes of thinking. Even if that round the world plane ticket is out of your reach just yet, why not prep yourself by learning a new language? Take a beginners night course or even download Duolingo. Oui, Oui!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A home bird by nature, Cancers love spending time beautifying their surroundings. Get out in the garden and turn it into that Eden you've always wanted. Don't have a garden? Fill your window sills and balconies with potted plants and cute cactus gardens!

Leo (July 23- August 22)

Leos are full of energy and love being centre stage. Confident and outgoing, they were born to be on the stage. So unleash your inner diva this Spring and try Zumba, hip hop, ballet, or even burlesque if you're brave enough!

Virgo (August 23- September 22)

Virgos need constant stimulation and are always busy. Keep those hands occupied with knitting and croqueting. A new skill set you can do anywhere is right up a Virgos ally!

Libra (September 23- October 22)

Lovers of the finer things in life and socialising, a book club is the perfect outlet for a Libra. With the gossip and wine flowing, it also gives you a perfect excuse to finally read that bestseller that's been sitting by your bed for months!

Scorpio (October 23- November 21)

Scorpios are all about self-improvement. While they can appear extroverted on the outside, they prefer pursuits that offer them some alone time to unwind. Try Yoga or meditation as your Spring start!

Sagittarius (November 22- December 21)

A Sagittarian is all about the wide open outdoors. They love spend time in nature and nothing revives them more than a trip to the wilderness. Get your hiking boots on Sagittarius and climb those mountains!

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The practical Capricorn is always looking to make life run a bit smoother. So take a daily chore like cooking and turn it into something fun. Take a cookery class or channel your inner Gordon Ramsey (without the swearing) with set of new cookery books and a host of exciting new recipes!