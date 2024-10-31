Georgia Kousoulou & Tommy Mallet mark huge relationship milestone

Georgia Kousoulou is celebrating a very important milestone with her husband Tommy Mallet.

The former The Only Way Is Essex stars are marking an impressive 10 years together.

To honour the special day, Georgia has penned a heartfelt tribute to Tommy on social media and reflected back on their relationship over the past decade.

On Instagram, Kousoulou shared a heartwarming video to her 1.5M followers that shows monumental days from throughout their romance.

One clip shows Tommy asking Georgia to be his girlfriend while dressed in Halloween costumes, as another reveals the moment they announced their first pregnancy to their friends together.

Other footage shows Tommy down on one knee as he proposes to Georgia before an image from their wedding day flashes on-screen.

In the caption of the post, which is set to On The Run by Beyonce and Jay-Z, Georgia wrote, “10 years together @tommy_mallet what a journey , through the good & the bad together we can get through anything”.

“I have a feeling the next year is gonna be one of our best yet”, she went on to add.

Tommy also posted sweet throwback photos to his 1.1M Instagram followers and simply said, “10 years later @georgiakousoulou”.

Many pals and famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on reaching their 10th anniversary together.

TOWIE star Harry Derbidge wrote, “Awww this is so lovely happy 10 years you two xx”.

“Congratulations lovely memories. X”, penned TOWIE’s Carol Wright.

Another TOWIE star, Nicole Bass, commented red heart emojis to share more love for the pair.

Georgia and Tommy have been an item for 10 years and tied the knot in a private ceremony at Islington Town Hall in December 2023.

They share a three-year-old son named Brody together and are expecting a baby girl this December.

The couple, who announced their baby news in May, described their pregnancy as the “best gift” after suffering a miscarriage in April 2023.