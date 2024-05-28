Georgia Kousoulou pays tribute to husband Tommy amid pregnancy

Georgia Kousoulou is celebrating!

Today (May 28), the former star of The Only Way Is Essex is marking her husband Tommy Mallet’s 32nd birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, Georgia – who announced last week that she is expecting a baby girl with Tommy – has now taken to social media to share a birthday tribute to him.

On her Instagram page, the 32-year-old revealed the first official snap of herself with her growing bump.

The image showcases Georgia and Tommy dressed up and enjoying a night out together, as the expectant mum cradles her baby bump.

“Happy birthday to my Tommy,” Georgia gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“Thank you for everything you do for us, we love you so much,” she added sweetly, referring to the couple’s two-year-old son Brody.

Following the heartwarming tribute, many of the couple’s fellow TOWIE stars have since been sending their own well-wishes.

“Happy Birthday @tommy_mallet,” commented Shelby Tribble.

“Lovely pics! Happy birthday @tommy_mallet,” replied Chloe Ross.

“Happy birthday Tom. Hope you’ve been spoilt with love by your beautiful family. Lots of love Chlo & Beau,” added Chloe Lewis.

Tommy’s birthday has arrived just a few days after the couple announced that they are expecting a baby. Their pregnancy joy comes after a lengthy struggle with fertility, as well as Georgia’s devastating miscarriage last April.

Confirming that they conceived their little one through IVF treatment, Georgia chose to share a video montage of her fertility and pregnancy journey on Instagram.

“Our little rainbow baby due December,” she gushed at the time, with the video revealing that she is expecting a daughter with Tommy.

“Words can’t express the emotions we have , we have prayed , wished & with a little help it’s happened..” Georgia wrote, adding: “To anyone watching who is suffering .. I am with you & i know how you feel… Please know you are not alone & please don’t give up hope.”