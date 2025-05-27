Georgia Harrison reveals due date amid pregnancy with first child

Georgia Harrison has revealed her due date with her first child!

Last month, the Love Island star announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Jack Stacey.

The couple first met on a dating app 10 months ago, following Georgia’s stint on Love Island: All Stars. They have also since moved in together.

Now, as she prepares to become a mum for the first time, Georgia has shared a new insight into her pregnancy.

The 30-year-old recently took to her Instagram stories and invited her fans to submit questions for a Q&A.

At one point, Georgia was asked if she is planning on finding out the gender of her little one, to which she responded: “We’re planning not to and for it to be a surprise.”

During another question, the reality star was prompted to share her due date, to which she uploaded a screenshot of her pregnancy app.

The app stated that she is ‘16 weeks, five days’ along in her pregnancy, meaning that Georgia is expected to give birth on or around December 31.

Later, the mum-to-be was asked if she has any plans for a baby shower, including any themes she would like to incorporate.

“I wanted to do a goth theme or Tiger King theme but my friends and family have said no. There’s still time though,” she teased.

On April 26, Georgia surprised her fanbase when she confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Jack.

Sharing a photo of her growing bump and a strip of sonograms, Georgia penned: “We’ve been keeping a secret, me and Jack are having a baby! Due November 2025, we can’t wait to welcome this little one into the world and embrace all the joy and love he or she will bring.”

She added: “I still can’t believe I’ve finally got everything I ever wanted and I couldn't be more grateful… And just like that 2 are about to become 3.”