George Clooney opens up about his children in rare family update

George Clooney has given a rare update on his kids!

The Hollywood legend is a dad to eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, whom he shares with his wife, Amal.

Last night, George attended the 78th annual Tony Awards with Amal by his side, to celebrate his nomination for his work in Good Night, and Good Luck. While the stage star did not win any awards, he did choose to open up about his family life.

In an interview with E! News, the 64-year-old addressed whether his little ones have asked him for any special favours over the years.

“Well, they want to see Taylor Swift. The funniest part is, they have no idea of references. You know, we’ll have Robert De Niro, he’ll be at the house and they’re like, ‘Who’s that?’ They don’t care,” he teased.

George was then quizzed on whether or not he has ever called in favours from his connections in Hollywood, in order to treat his children.

“No, not yet. They’re a little too young. They’ve only just turned eight, so I don’t have to do that yet. But you know, listen, they’re gonna have to fend for themselves. They’re young kids,” he explained.

The ER star also revealed that his twins are fans of Tony’s host Cynthia Erivo, who is currently starring as Elphaba in the two-part movie adaptation of the hit musical, Wicked.

“I saw Cynthia! Yeah, they do like Wicked a lot. They’re looking forward to the second part,” he confirmed.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, George reflected on the reaction to his recent dyed black hair for his character in Good Night, and Good Luck.

“Oh man, my wife was the happiest person when I came home after the play today and I'd cut all the hair off, because, you know, I looked like a drug dealer with that bad black dye job,” he joked.