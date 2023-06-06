Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan announces birth of first child

Congratulations are in order for Holly Hagan and her husband Jacob Blyth as they have welcomed the birth of their first child together, a baby boy.

The former Geordie Shore star shared the exciting news to her 4.2M Instagram followers through her Stories.

Posting a blank background, Holly revealed, “He's here! We're doing amazing! Little hospital update will be on my blog tomorrow morning”.

Credit: Holly Hagan Instagram

“Huge thank you to the incredible staff at Wythenshawe hospital, I couldn't have wished for a better birth experience!”.

The new mum sweetly closed off by adding, “Just enjoying our little baby bubble”.

Holly and Jacob’s bundle of joy arrived just before his due date of June 6. Hagan had previously spoken about their baby boy being due on the couple's wedding anniversary.

When speaking to OK! at the start of the year, Hagan explained, “We’re due on the exact date of our wedding anniversary”, while Jacob added, “It’s the same week we first met, which will be six years ago, and the exact date I proposed three years later”.

Credit: Holly Hagan Instagram

The couple tied the knot in June of last year with a lavish ceremony surrounded by their loved ones in Ibiza.

The former reality TV star announced she was expecting the couple’s first child together on New Year’s Day after posting an emotional video of her telling Jacob she was expecting.

Holly revealed the wonderful news to her hubby by giving him a box with a baby-sized Liverpool FC kit with ‘Baby B 23’ printed on the back of it, alongside her positive pregnancy test.

Credit: Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly and Jacob are yet to share any snaps of their newborn and haven’t confirmed his name to the public yet, but the former reality TV star previously hinted that she’s had her son’s moniker picked since she knew she was expecting.

Answering a Q&A from her Instagram followers, Holly said, “We've only ever had 1 name since the start and it was a boys name. Never even thought about a girls name because I knew he was a boy”.

“I'm in love with the name. It's uncommon but after you've said it a few times you'll think why isn't that more common as a name”.

Congratulations again to Holly and Jacob on their new addition!