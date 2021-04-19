Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers welcomes his second child

It seems congratulations are in order for Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers who is now a proud dad-of-two after his girlfriend Talia Oatway welcomed the birth of their second child — another beautiful baby boy!

Their new little bundle of joy has arrived nearly exactly one year after the couple welcomed their first child together, with Talia giving birth to their first son Romeo in April, 2020.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Aaron explained that Talia's waters had broken early, after the pair had enjoyed a date night full of lovely spicey food.

"Last night literally was our last date night for a while I think the hot food broke Talia’s waters early this morning!! Baby chalmers incoming anytime during tonight or early morning," the reality star wrote alongside a gorgeous snap of the two out together at a restaurant with stunning city views in the background.

Aaron announced the wonderful news of his son's arrival yesterday evening, sharing a series of sweet photos of their tiny tot.

“Welcome to the world baby Maddox,” the 33-year-old dad wrote, revealing his son’s adorable name. “He’s 5 and half weeks early but he’s a healthy 5.5lbs and Mam and baby doing amazing,” Aaron lovingly added.

Meanwhile, Talia, who is also a proud mum to her seven-year-old daughter Siennah from a previous relationship, shared the same adorable photo of her baby boy, writing, “Maddox. Daddy and I are so happy. Born by an emergency c sec but he was a healthy 5.5lbs. We love you son.”

Both Aaron and Talia’s posts were then flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family, fans and former Geordie Shore co-stars.

Charlotte Crosby excitedly wrote, “Woahhhh another boy ahhhh,” while Love Island’s Sam Gowland gushed, “Amazing. See use all every Sunday (Saturday for Aaron as well) when we are neighbours.”

Holly Hagan sweetly commented, “Congratulations babe,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.