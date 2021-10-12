Gemma Collins shares first post about her three-year-old stepson

Gemma Collins is loving the stepmum life, as she recently shared the “most lovely day” with her partner’s three-year-old son, Tristan.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the former TOWIE star shared a sweet photo of herself and her partner, Rami Hawash’s little son out for a woodland walk together.

“The most lovely day being stepmum to a beautiful three year old boy I absolutely LOVE IT getting the steps in,” Gemma gushed in the caption, alongside a fab photo of herself dressed in workout gear, with one hand on the buggy as Tristan peaked out his little head.

“It’s so rewarding and just so enjoyable. I absolutely love it,” she sweetly added.

Gemma has previously spoken out about her fertility struggles in the past, along with her desire to be a mum and her heartbreaking miscarriages.

“It was really difficult for me in isolation because, as you know, with my condition of PCOS, it’s not easy to fall pregnant and I did suffer a miscarriage which was really sad during the lockdown period,” Gemma revealed during an interview with Loose Women in 2020.

Understanding her deep desire to one day become a mum, many of Gemma’s followers rushed to the comment section to offer their own words of encouragement and support.

“The best step mamma,” one follower gushed.

“Being a step mum is one of the best things in the world, a child can never have too many people to love them,” another sweetly commented, adding, “I love my 3 step children more than anything”.

“Love this. I’m a step mum to 4 beautiful kids. It really is an amazing role to have. Well done you,” a third lovingly wrote.