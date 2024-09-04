Gemma Atkinson marks fiancé Gorka Marquez’s birthday with cute tribute

It’s Gorka Marquez’s birthday!

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer is turning 34 today (September 4).

In honour of the special occasion, Gorka’s fiancée Gemma Atkinson has been sharing her love for him!

Earlier today, the former Hollyoaks actress took to her Instagram account to post a heartwarming video montage of her husband-to-be.

The video showcases Gorka enjoying holidays abroad together with Gemma, as well as spending quality time with the couple’s two children – five-year-old daughter Mia and one-year-old son Thiago.

In the caption of her post, Gemma – who first met Gorka on Strictly in 2017 and got engaged to him in 2021 – went on to pen a birthday message to him.

"Happy Happy Birthday to the best of the best!” she began.

“@gorka_marquez In either swim shorts, a suit or sequins no one does it better!” the 39-year-old teased further.

“I’m sorry I won’t see you today (at least it gives me longer to sort you a gift),” Gemma joked, before adding: “I love you”.

Following her adorable birthday tribute, many of Gemma’s 2M followers have been sending their own well-wishes to Gorka.

“Happy Birthday Gorka, hope you have a wonderful day xx,” one fan replied.

“Happy birthday Gorka…. Lovely family,” another commented.

“What a lovely relationship you have, great role models,” a third fan added.

Gorka’s birthday also falls on the same day that the Strictly cast are reuniting for their official series photoshoot.

Strictly is due to return to our screens on September 14, with the series also celebrating the show’s 20th anniversary.

It has yet to be confirmed which celebrity Gorka will be partnered up with for the upcoming series. Notably, a smaller number of female celebrities have signed up for Strictly this year, including Tasha Ghouri, Sam Quek, Toyah Willcox, Dr Punam Krishan, Sarah Hadland and Montell Douglas.

Rounding out the male celebrity lineup will be Nick Knowles, Chris McCausland, Paul Merson, Tom Dean, JB Gill, Pete Wicks, Jamie Borthwick, Shayne Ward and Wynne Evans.