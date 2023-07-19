Gemma Atkinson & Gorka Marquez welcome birth of second child

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are now parents-of-two!

Congratulations are in order for Gemma and Gorka as they have welcomed the birth of their second child, a baby boy, into the world.

The couple, who first met on Strictly Come Dancing, have shared the wonderful news that their bundle of joy has arrived and that they’re ‘soaking up the lovely baby bubble’.

Credit: Gemma Atkinson Instagram

Announcing the exciting news to their Instagram followers, the couple shared a message on both of their Stories that reads, “Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he’s utterly wonderful”.

“Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be [laughing emoji]”.

They continued, “We’re all home together soaking up this lovely little bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week”.

Credit: Gemma Atkinson Instagram

“Thank you for all the lovely well wishes. Our family is complete”, they sweetly closed off.

Gemma and Gorka are yet to share any photos of their newborn son online and haven’t revealed his name but we can’t wait to hear what they called their little one!

They recently opened up about not being able to decide on a name for their baby boy. Atkinson revealed she liked the name Rocky, but Gorka wasn’t keen on the name as it reminded him of the hit Sylvester Stallone movie.

Credit: Gemma Atkinson Instagram

The former Hollyoaks actress admitted, “It’s hard though naming a human isn’t it. We only had a girl's name picked out”.

“Rocky’s definitely not going to happen, he [Gorka] won’t have it. I don’t know, it might change when we see him, who knows?”.

Gemma announced she was expecting the pair’s second child back in January alongside lovely family photos with her fiancé and three-year-old daughter, Mia.

Congratulations again to Gemma and Gorka as they embark on this exciting new chapter as a family-of-four.