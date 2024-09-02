Gavin & Stacey fans react as James Corden shares big finale update

Filming for the finale of Gavin and Stacey is officially underway!

The beloved BBC sitcom originally ran for three series and initially wrapped up in 2010. Then, in 2019, fans were thrilled when it returned for a new Christmas episode.

The festive special ended on a huge cliffhanger, as Nessa (Ruth Jones) spontaneously decided to declare her love for Smithy (James Corden) by proposing to him – and fans were left waiting to hear his response.

Credit: BBC

In May of this year, co-creators and co-writers James and Ruth officially announced that a new festive episode of Gavin and Stacey will be airing this Christmas Day, and that it will also serve as the final episode of the show.

Now, a few months after teasing the upcoming finale, James has confirmed that filming for Gavin and Stacey’s last hurrah is finally underway.

Earlier today, the 46-year-old took to Instagram to unveil a snap of his character Smithy’s iconic work van, which features the slogan: “If your husband won’t do it – I will… Tilin, Roofin, Plasterin, & Feng Shui”.

“Day 1. Here we go x,” he penned alongside the image, highlighting that today (September 2) marks the first day of filming.

Following the exciting update, many Gavin and Stacey viewers have been taking to his comments section to share their anticipation.

“All these years, you'd have thought Smithy would get a new car. Can't wait though, more excited for this than Christmas itself,” one fan joked.

“The question we’ve been waiting years for will be answered,” another exclaimed.

“I am SO EXCITED! If he doesn’t marry Nessa I'm going to kick off!” a third fan teased.

All of Gavin and Stacey’s main cast are confirmed to be reprising their roles – including Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, Rob Brydon and Melanie Walters – alongside co-stars James and Ruth.

Although an air time for Gavin and Stacey’s festive finale has yet to be announced, fans can expect the final-ever episode to premiere on BBC One this Christmas Day.