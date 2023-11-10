Gavin & Stacey actor to headline in Sister Act at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre is thrilled to announce that comedy writer and actress Ruth Jones (co-creator and star of Gavin and Stacey) will swap Barry Island to join the Sisterhood as Mother Superior, making her stage debut in SISTER ACT in Dublin from the 13-24 February 2024! Tickets priced from €26.50 are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Irish audiences will get to see Ruth take on the role of Mother Superior in Dublin before making her West End stage debut in SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre London, in March 2024.

After delighting half a million people in London and on tour across the UK & Ireland, the nuns including West End star Landi Oshinowo as diva-in-disguise Deloris van Cartier are back in the habit and ready to rock the pews at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from the 13-24 Feb 2024!

Ruth Jones is best known for playing ‘Nessa Jenkins’ in the award-winning BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which she also co-created and co-wrote with James Cordon. Her other screen credits include the titular role in Stella, which she also created and co-wrote, Kelly in Fat Friends, Myfanwy in Little Britain, Magz in Saxondale and Linda in Nighty Night. Ruth was last seen on stage as Maggie in Theatre Royal Bath’s touring production of The Nightingales. Her previous theatre credits include Under Milk Wood at the National, A Winter’s Tale for the RSC, Roots for Oxford Stage Company and Educating Rita at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff. In recent years, Ruth has become a Sunday Times best-selling author of three novels, Never Greener, Us Three and Love Untold. She is currently writing her fourth.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Musical Direction by Neil MacDonald, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Kevin McCollum and Curve.

