Garnier’s top eco-friendly beauty tips!

Today, in good eco news, Garnier have announced that they are working to comply to the new Green Beauty commitments!

Garnier conducted research in order to inform their One Green Step report to move towards creating products that are more eco-friendly and more sustainable. Their report found that 73% of UK consumers are striving to live more sustainably in 2021, with that number rising to 78% amongst 16 to 24-year-olds. But with 74% of respondents believing that eco-friendly products are more expensive and 43% feeling that they will have to compromise on how well a product works if they opt for the eco- friendly version of it, it’s no wonder why people have struggles to put sustainability on the top of their priority when it comes to the products they purchase regularly.

Their goal is now to create a new perception around eco-friendly products making them more accessible and easier to switch to permanently. As the fourth biggest beauty brand in the world, Garnier’s mission is to use their decades of expertise and radically reduce the brand’s environmental impact. Which is why all of their products are now officially certified as cruelty-free!

Michelle Thew, Cruelty Free International CEO has said, “Garnier is a global brand familiar to us all. To work with them to help end animal testing for cosmetics and declare them officially approved under the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme is a real milestone. It has taken many months, but Garnier have diligently reviewed every supplier and source and we are completely confident with the results.”

Leaping Bunny requires brands to forensically investigate their entire supply chain, including all raw material and individual ingredients, for any cases of animal testing. Approval must be given to all of a brand’s finished products – individual products or items cannot be approved in isolation.

Garnier is one of the largest, most global brands Cruelty Free International has ever approved under the Leaping Bunny programme. By 2025, Garnier hopes to make a real difference in the industry. In order to help move the change along, they’ve made their top choices for sustainable simple switches that we can all make to our beauty routines to help reduce, reuse and recycle.

Try a plastic-free shampoo bar!

In the UK alone we throw approximately 520 million shampoo bottles each year! To help tackle this, Garnier’s scientists spent the last year and a half in the lab evaluating more than 60 formulas to arrive at a shampoo bar formula with all the care, foam and creaminess of a liquid shampoo, in a solid format meaning zero plastic waste and a 25% improved overall environmental footprint. Garnier’s Shampoo Bars have integrated fast-rinse technology – also helping you to reduce your water consumption with every wash!

Look for packaging made from recycled materials

If you’re not ready to make the switch to a shampoo bar, look out for packaging that is made from 100% recycled plastic. In 2021, Garnier’s Ultimate Blends bottles that are already 100% recyclable, will be made from 100% recycled plastic and by 2025, Garnier aims to use zero virgin plastic in any of their products. Their sustainability teams are hard at work exploring the most innovative packaging solutions, such as the first generation of tube integrating FSC certified cardboard with a lighter cap that reduced plastic in the packaging by 49%.

Support sustainable farming practices

Reducing our impact on the environment and protecting biodiversity through sustainable farming practices is crucial. Look out for labels such as the Soil Association certification on Garnier’s Organic Skincare range. 10 years in the making, this range is the first example of a truly affordable and widely available brand formulating more natural, sustainable skincare. Garnier’s Solidarity Sourcing Programme helps support over 670 communities around the world and this number will grow to 800 communities supported by 2025. Even sooner, by 2022, they aim to ensure all our plant-based and renewable ingredients are sustainably sourced.

Go big or go home!

Choosing bigger sizes of your most-loved products is a great way to reduce bathroom waste. Garnier’s Micellar Water – the UK’s no.1 – now comes in a 700ml bottle, giving you up to 350 uses! Plus, in 2020 the Micellar bottles were made 3g lighter, saving 37 tonnes of virgin plastic each year!

Reuse

Try reusable eco pads! Find yourself using 2-3 cotton pads per day? These can add up to a lot of daily waste that goes to landfill. Instead, try the Reusable Eco Pads. Garnier’s Microfibre Micellar Reusable Eco Pads are large and ultra-soft, pairing perfectly with the best-selling Micellar Water to remove make up and cleanse.

Recycle

Always check the label and your local council guidelines to ensure you’re recycling properly. All Garnier’s packaging comes with clear recycling instructions and they’re working towards the goal of all their plastic packaging being reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025 as part of our Green Beauty commitments. If you do have items that can’t be recycled right now via mainstream methods, look out for schemes that help you to further reduce your waste such as Garnier’s Personal Care and Beauty recycling scheme with TerraCycle.

Look out for biodegradable options.

Garnier’s Konjac Sponge, made from 100% biodegradable konjac root, is a great alternative for a natural exfoliator that helps to remove dead skin cells as you cleanse. Once finished, you can pop your sponge in the bottom of a plant pot where it will help distribute water evenly to the plant roots – plus, it will biodegrade overtime!