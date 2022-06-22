Gardaí very concerned for welfare of missing 17-year-old Dublin boy

A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing from the South Circular Road.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Stephen Cawley, who has been missing from the South Circular Road, Dublin 8, since Thursday, June 18, 2022.

Stephen is described as being 6’ 0” in height, of a slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Stephen was wearing a black hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.