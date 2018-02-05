Gardaí investigate Weinstein over alleged sexual assault in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving disgraced producer, Harvey Weinstein.

According to reports, police in the UK have forwarded a case file to Irish detectives in relation to the alleged incident.

The complaint, which was reportedly made by Irish film producer Laura Madden, was first made in the UK last year.

Details of the assault were sent to Gardaí late last year, though investigators have refused to comment on Irish-UK police communications.

Madden, who previously worked for Weinstein’s Miramax Hollywood movie company. was one of the first women to speak out against Harvey Weinstein, telling The New York Times how he would ask her for massages when they stayed in hotels in Dublin and London in the 90s.

"It was so manipulative," she told the paper.

"You constantly question yourself – am I the one who is the problem?"

Criminal investigations continue on both sides of the Atlantic following a series of sexual assault allegations made against the former Hollywood big shot.