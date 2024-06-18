Gardaí share public appeal to help find missing teen from Kildare

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage girl.

15-year-old Caoimhe Prendergast was last seen at around 5:30am yesterday morning (Monday, June 17). Caoimhe’s last known location is Athy, Co. Kildare.

The teenage girl is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height, with a slim build. Caoimhe also has black hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Caoimhe was wearing a white top and brown trousers. She is also known to frequent Athy town centre.

If anyone has any information regarding Caoimhe's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 056 863 4210, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.