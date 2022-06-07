Gardaí issue appeal for 38-year-old woman missing from Clontarf

38-year-old Mary O’Brien has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing Mary's whereabouts, as she's been missing from her home in St. Lawrence Road in Clontarf, Dublin for four days now.

Mary was last seen at the Luas stop in Cheeverstown, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Saturday afternoon, June 4, 2022.

Mary is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height with a broad build. She has brown, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Mary was wearing a black top and Nike tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí and Mary’s family are concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.