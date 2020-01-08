Gardaí issue public appeal following attempted abduction in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the attempted abduction of a woman on Blackhorse Avenue on January 6, 2020. The women, aged in her 60s, was approached by a male who attempted to force her into the boot of a car on the morning of January 6.

Gardaí believe that at approximately 7.30am on the morning of the incident, the injured party spoke briefly to an elderly lady who was walking a dog. They met close to Cumiskeys pub.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to this person who was walking their dog, and who may be in a position to assist with the investigation.

They are also calling on anyone who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue on January 6 between 6am and 8am, or anyone who may have information about this incident.

Gardaí are appealing to road users that were driving in the Blackhorse Avenue area, who may have camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.