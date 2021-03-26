Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old boy

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Dylan Phoenix, who is missing from the Blackrock area of Dublin since March 12, 2021.

Dylan is described as being 5'10", with brown hair, of normal build with blue eyes. When last seen, Dylan was wearing a Black North Face Jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The Gardaí and Dylan's family are very concerned for his wellbeing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Blackrock on 01 6665200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.