Gardaí are trying to trace a missing 15-year-old teen

Gardaí in Newbridge are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing teen, 15-year-old Michael Mc Donagh.

Michael was last seen in the Newbridge area on the 17th of September 2018.

He is described as approximately 5ft 10 in height with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Michael Mc Donagh

When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit and black Nike runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045-440180 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.