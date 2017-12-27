Gardaí are investigating a fatal road accident in Donegal this morning

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Co. Donegal this morning.

A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was struck by a car at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal at about 4.15 am.

The pedestrian was a male aged in his 20s.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road at the scene in closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.