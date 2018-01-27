Gardai appealing for witnesses of fatal Louth car collision last night

Gardai are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred early this morning on the N2 south of Ardee at Mullacapple.

The single car incident occurred at 1am this morning.

A male in his 30s was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road and collided with a pole.

He was the only person in the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.