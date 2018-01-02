Gardaí appealing for info following assault on two taxi passengers

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for information following a serious assault in Rathangan Village.

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured when he was attacked by another man while entering a taxi in the early hours of the morning.

The incident occurred at 1.30am on December 27 on Rathangan's main street.

The victim, who is in a serious condition, was punched by the assailant, the force of which caused him to fall backwards and hit the road.

A female was also assaulted during the incident and received minor injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the assault.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Main Street area between 1am and 2am on the night in question to come forward.

They are also calling for anyone who may have dash cams fitted to their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Kildare 045-527730, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.