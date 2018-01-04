Gardaí appeal for witnesses of Dundalk stabbing to come forward

Further details have emerged regarding the stabbing attack in Dundalk, Co. Louth yesterday.

No motive has yet been established, however terror is one line of inquiry being investigated.

'We haven't established a motive for the murder or for the two subsequent attacks,' said a Garda spokesperson.

'We're carrying out a very intensive investigation in regards what exactly took place and why it took place.'

An 18 year old Egyptian national has been arrested in connection with the attack. He is still being detained at Dundalk Garda station.

Gardai are appealing for any persons that were in the Avenue Road area shortly before 9 am or on the Coes Road, Seatown Place or the Inner Relief Road areas of Dundalk between 8.30a.m and 9.40a.m to come forward.

They can be contacted at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388471 the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.