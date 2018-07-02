Gardaí appeal for information following assault of teen in Lucan

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing for information following the serious assault of a 17-year-old man at Rowlagh Gardens, Dublin 22 in the early hours of Monday, 2nd July, 2018.

It is understood the youth sustained head injuries during an altercation involving a number of people on the street outside a house at Rowlagh Gardens at approximately 1am.

Following the altercation, the teenager returned home only for his condition to worsen.

Emergency services were contacted and he was taken by ambulance to hospital. He is currently in Beaumont hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

Gardaí have commenced an investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

They are appealing, in particular, to anyone who may have witnessed anything at Rowlagh Gardens between 1am and 2am.

If you have any information, you can contact the incident room at Lucan Garda Station on (01) 6667300 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.