Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating 19-year-old Dublin woman

Gardaí are appealing for information following the disappearance of a young Dublin woman.

19-year-old Ciara McDermott was last seen around the Temple Bar area at around 1:30am on Saturday January 6.

She is described as being 1.67m (5'6") tall, and of slim build with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing black leggings, a khaki jacket with a fur collar and was carrying a grey backpack with orange spots.

Ciara's family have issued a desperate plea on social media, asking anyone who may have information about her whereabouts to come forward.

It reads: “Have you seen this young person Ciara McDermott? Missing OVER 24hrs.”

“Ciara went missing Friday 5/01/18 at 6pm, last seen at 1:30am 6/01/18 in Temple Bar area. It is out of character for Ciara.”

“Please share this post as family desperate to find her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.