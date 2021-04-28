Game Of Thrones star Natalie Dormer welcomes her first baby

Huge congratulations to the Game Of Thrones actress, Natalie Dormer who has announced the birth of her first child, a beautiful baby girl!

Announcing the happy news in a recent episode of the That’s After Life podcast with Dame Esther Rantzen and Adrian Mills, Natalie explains that like many people throughout the pandemic, she and her partner David Oaks felt like they had nothing better to do than have a baby.

“Yes, so it was a perfect thing to do during a pandemic is get pregnant and have a baby. I feel like I am probably being a bit of a cliché,” the new-mum joked, revealing that she actually gave birth to her baby girl three months ago, in January of this year.

“She’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time on a date going, ‘Yeah, I’m a COVID baby.’”

The 39-year-old actress is absolutely besotted with her tiny tot and has been loving everything about motherhood. Well, except maybe the lack of sleep. “She’s just three months and she’s an absolute joy,” Natalie exclaimed, before admitting, “I'm never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else. I completely underestimated it.”

Natalie also wasn’t quite prepared for the realisation that motherhood would change her as a person, as she goes on to explain, “You hear people say your whole perspective on life will change and your whole set of value systems will alter, and you sort of roll your eyes as a childless person and go, ‘Yeah, yeah’… And then you have one and you go, ‘Oh, wow!’”

“It really does completely alter the lens and things that did matter oh so much — there's a whole new perspective to life, isn't there?” Natalie confessed.