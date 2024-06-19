Fujifilm reveals launch of brand new instax WIDE 400

Calling all photographers! Fujifilm has announced the launch of a brand new addition to the Instax WIDE family, the instax WIDE 400 instant camera in a unique Sage Green colour.

The reveal of this instant camera comes 10 years after the release of the instax WIDE 300, and is compatible with instax WIDE-format film.

It has automatic exposure and flash control so you can capture the perfect shot in any setting, 'making room for more'. You can also attach the included close-up lens to help take pictures as close as 40cm for beautiful macro images alongside original instax WIDE shots.

The instax WIDE 400 can shoot double the width of the mini film, making it ideal for group photos or snaps of beautiful landscapes, allowing the photographer to capture their subject matter as well as their surroundings.

The new and updated camera now comes with a self-timer that can be set for up to 10 seconds, meaning nobody is left out of a photo. It also features a camera angle adjustment accessory to shoot the perfect angle without the need for a tripod. You can choose between two heights for the optimum shooting angle.

A stylish and unique camera case that matches the colour of the instax WIDE 400 will also be released at the same time on July 12, 2024. The RRP of Fujifilm’s instax WIDE 400 instant camera is €150. For more product information, visit here.

Fujifilm also announced that the instax mini LiPlay 2-in-1 hybrid instant camera is getting a refresh.

There will be three new colour options available to match the latest trends of the world. They include Matcha Green, Misty White, and Deep Bronze, with different textures to match each of the colours.

While the instax mini LiPlay will be keeping the same functionality, operability, and compactness as before, there is now an addition of a USB Type-C for charging.

The classic features of this camera, including the sound function for recording voice messages and the smartphone printer function for printing smartphone images, will still be kept.

The firmware update process, which previously required downloading from a website and saving to a micro-SD, has now changed and is simply operated by connecting the dedicated application and instax mini LiPlay.

The camera also comes with 13 design frames and 6 filters, while the dedicated app has over 60 design frames. These frames and filters can be used to add fun effects to images.

The instax mini LiPlay instant cameras will be available to buy from FUJIFILM stockists nationwide from July 19, 2024 at a RRP of €170. For more product information, visit here.