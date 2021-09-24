From platforms to cowboy boots: Our favourite A/W’21 boots to kick off the fall season!

Now that we're well and truly into autumn, it's beyond time to check out our winter wardrobes and do a little bit of re-evaluating.

One part of our winter wardrobes which we really love to invest in, is our collection of winter boots. We absolutely adore this seasonal staple for its versatility, its practicality, not forgetting the style points we get by stepping out in a swish pair of boots, which perfectly compliment nearly every winter ensemble.

There's a pair of boots to go with absolutely every outfit — whether you pull them over a pair of jeans with a cosy jumper, or pair them with a glitzy dress and a pair of tights, you really can't go wrong.

That's why we've scoured the online shopping scene, and picked out our absolute favourite pairs of boots for you to add to your winter wardrobe this season.

The Onyx ankle boots from Dune London are a staple winter pair. Reminiscent of that iconic Chanel two tone pumps, the colour blocking is utterly chic and a cool statement piece to spice up your winter wardrobe. They're cut to high ankle length with low block heels, making them super wearable for day-to-day looks or evening wear and a pointed cap toe completes the design with a quirky, stylish look.

A great pair of Chelsea boots can be hard to find and ones that are actually comfortable are even more so. But these fur-lined Doc Martins are the perfect comfort boots for this season that will go with every dressed-down daytime look. Made with Doc Martin’s signature quality materials and design, these boots are an investment that will see you through many autumn and winter seasons.

We are obsessed! These chunky and funky round toe boots with a platform sole are the stuff of 70s dreams. Utterly on trend and the perfect pair to a fall mini skirt and cute jacket combo, they’re the unlikely staple of your fall wardrobe this year.

A contemporary take on a 60s-inspired style, the Aria boots feel fresh for the season ahead. Crafted in Italy from beautiful white nappa leather, they have an on-trend square toe, black patent epaulette detail, an inside zip and a low, block stacked heel. They're perfect with tailored looks or with skirts and bare legs when spring arrives, meaning they’re true statement all-rounders.

Keep it classy with these sleek ankle boots grounded on flexible soles for better foot control and added comfort. Made with a gorgeous suede-like material, these are the perfect understated boots that will take you from A-B and day to night. The block heel provides plenty of support and the squared off toe gives it that western feel that’s hugely popular at the minute.

These boots are so divine, we’re a little hesitant to share them with you! Another chunky platform look (can you tell we’re loving the 70s trends?) these leather boots are breathtakingly crafted for a maximum impact entrance. Paired with a paperboy cap and a cinched-waist mini dress, we think these boots may not be made for walking but they’re sure made to make jaws drop!

Hop on the white boot trend with a more seasonally appropriate cream coloured boot like this one from Stradivarius. They have a young and fun vibe to them with the unusual front zipper detailing and folksy wooden heel.

If you’re looking for something a little less ABBA and a little more chic rock chick, then River Island’s autumn boot selections are for you. This faux leather pair with giant diamante buckle details are chunky and delicate at the same time and the patent finish lends a little femininity to the hardcore look. Perfect with a cute autumn skirt or dress, this pair is the perfect dressed up but easy to walk in boot.

These stylish black boots with a little heel and buckle detailing are perfect for keeping your toes toasty on cold days. An inside zip makes it easy to slip these boots on and off. As part of Next’s Forever Comfort collection, these shoes have been designed with ultimate cushioning and soft padding for all-day comfort underfoot, so you can get glam and keep cosy all in one shoe!

Looking for something a little more elegant and Parisian? These Marco Moreo heels are simply to die for with their sleek silhouette and chain detail. The leather look and block heel make them super durable and comfy while still serving up fierce and chic style.

Another white boot – and another platform one – these statement boots are for the vintage fanatics on a budget. A higher heel than some of our other selections, these boots are definitely built for a night on the town.

Wow, wow, wow – these knee-high leather patchwork boots are a 90s dream! Featuring a soft square toe, platform sole and classic block heel, this patchwork style boot is young, quirky and the perfect pair to any outfit you’re throwing together. Live your best 90s dream girl life in these!