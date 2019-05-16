From crochet to chaps – Niamh Cullen’s festival edit just dropped

Festival season is fast approaching, and while it may be all about the music and creating memories with friends, planning killer outfits is all part of the fun.

This year, a cohort of Irish influencers took to the Californian desert, to attend arguably the most talked about music festival of the year – Coachella.

Among the Irish it-gals was fitness and beauty queen Niamh Cullen, who began creating braiding tutorials, ab videos and ootds ls on social media and who now boasts one of the biggest followings the Emerald Isle has to offer. Niamh has cut her teeth in the fashion world, becoming known for her comfy but cool approach to day dressing, and serving scorchingly trendy looks by evening.

While her usual style is definitely chic, she stepped it up while attending the American music festival, rocking looks ranging from fringed leather chaps to custom-made bodysuits.

While on the road to the festival during Weekend 1, Niamh paused to capture a picture surrounded by the desert elements, and shared an exciting piece of news in the caption.

'Day 1 : No better to place to announce this news. My FESTIVAL EDIT WITH @nastygal LAUNCHES NEXT WEEK !!!! Honestly a dream come true for me , still can’t believe it' she wrote.

Nasty Gal is known for it's collabs with some mega names in style – designing collections with Emma Louise Connolly and teaming up to creating edits with Louise Cooney.

Since Niamh's announcement, fans have eagerly awaited her edit – and it finally dropped today.

Peppered among Nasty Gal's festival offerings, Niamh's picks stand out as examples of her signature style – classic with a hint of edge.

From neutral printed dresses to ruffles trousers, and crochet tops to fringed sparkly jackets, there is definitely something to suit everyone's style.

If you're not one to spend hours plotting and planning your outfits for the festival circuit, Niamh is making it easy thanks to her put-together outfit selections.

Team any of her choices with a pair of chunky black biker boots or white cowboy boots, and throw on a black matador hat or festival crown, and you're good to go.

'Someone pinch me ,' she penned on Instagram ' Can’t even believe it! Two years on sharing my abs before bed + endless OOTDs .. …To this I hope you all like it. Don’t feel real at all for little ole me.'

The influencer's edit has been shared across social media today, so we're sure we'll be spotting her style picks at every Irish festival this summer.