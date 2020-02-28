Friends Reunion: Cast won’t be starring in new episode, Cox says

Friends is by far one of the best sitcoms of our time. It is the top show we watch when we’re feeling sad, tired, bored, hungover and in dire need of some laughter.

So it’s safe to say we were pretty overjoyed when the cast revealed they would be reuniting, but alas, the reunion isn’t exactly what we hoped for.

We were itching for a once-off revival episode to see what Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey were up to at this stage of their lives, but Courtney Cox has dampened all hopes of another scripted episode.

She spoke about the reunion on Hiking With Kevin: “So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited.”

She continued: “We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. We really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic."

Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox and David Schwimmer will all return for the unscripted reunion on HBO Max later this year.

At least it will be nice to see the gang back together again.