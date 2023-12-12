Friends fans react as Jennifer Aniston opens up about Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston has spoken out in an interview for the first time about Matthew Perry’s death.

The Friends actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, died suddenly at his home in Los Angeles on October 28. The official cause of the 54-year-old’s death has still not been made public, after Matthew was found unresponsive in his hot tub.

Now, almost two months on from her late friend’s passing, Jennifer has opened up about how she wants Matthew to be remembered.

During an interview with Variety with her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer was asked about the recent heartbreaking loss of her sitcom castmate.

“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know,” Jennifer confessed emotionally, as Reese consoled her.

The 54-year-old actress then went on to admit that she had spoken with Matthew on the day he passed away.

“I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy,” she detailed.

“I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard,” Jennifer recalled.

The Marley & Me star also described the outpouring of love and grief following Matthew’s death as “so beautiful”.

“I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was,” she added.

Following Jennifer’s devastating confessions, many Friends viewers have been taking to social media to express their own heartbreak.

“This hits harder when you learn Jennifer is the one who reached out to him the most,” one fan penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m still saddened by his loss,” another added.

“I really hope he knows how loved and how missed he is,” a third fan wrote.