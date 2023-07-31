Friends co-stars share sweet birthday tributes for Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow is being celebrated by her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

Lisa, known for her hilarious role as Phoebe Buffay in the hit 90’s sitcom, has turned 60 years old and her on-screen and real-life pals have been making the day extra special for her.

Jennifer, who starred as Rachel Green on the show, and Courteney, acting as Monica Geller during the series, decided to pen heartwarming and funny tributes for Lisa as she celebrates her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the actresses shared a collection of throwback photos of them with Kudrow over the years alongside their sweet messages.

Aniston captioned her moving post, “Please join me in celebrating one of my favourite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!! She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years”.

“I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday!”.

In Cox’s birthday wishes, she penned, “Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you”.

“You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love x”.

Many fans of the Friends actresses headed to the comments of Jennifer and Courteney’s posts to share their excitement that the co-stars are still besties off-screen.

One viewer said, “I'm so happy you're all still Friends. Happy Birthday Lisaaaa”.

Credit: Lisa Kudrow Instagram

“The truest definition of best friends for life”, commented a second fan.

“Its so sooooo cute that they're still Friends… my heart fan of Friends is full of happiness seeing this”, added another fan of the show.

Lisa took to her Instagram Stories to thank her friends and fans for their kind birthday messages.

She posted a snap of herself preparing to blow out the candles on her birthday cake and wrote, “Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes. This wish is for all of you!”.