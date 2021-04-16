Friday lunchtime: Gluten-free bacon-spinach quiche

It's Friday, it's lunchtime and we think we deserve a treat for getting through all our work this week. So we decided to rustle up this STUNNING quiche recipe for you to give yourself a little heavenly lunchtime moment. Creamy and delicious, this gluten-free snack is guilt-free and packed with tasty ingredients. Perfect for Treat Yo-self day!

You'll need…

2 sweet potatoes, peeled

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

150g smoked rashers

1 yellow onion

200g mushrooms

200g spinach

4-5 eggs

100ml almond milk

50ml coconut milk

1 green onion

Heat oven to 200C.

Using a grater, shred your sweet potatoes into small pieces.

Oil your medium sized baking dish and put shredded sweet potato in, spreading it out and pressing it down to create your base. Use kitchen paper to press it down to absorb some of the moisture.

Season with salt and pepper, cover with tinfoil and bake for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, cut rashers into small slices. Fry in a pan over a medium heat until cooked through and set aside.

In a clean pan, heat olive oil and fry chopped onion, spinach and mushrooms over a medium heat for 6-8 minutes. Set aside.

Crack 4-5 eggs (depending on the size of your baking dish) into a bowl. Pour in almond milk and coconut milk and whisk it all together until blended.

Add in your set aside cooked ingredients of spinach, mushrooms and onions and stir into the egg-almond-coconut mixture.

Lift the foil from your sweet potato crust and pour your egg mixture into the crust, making sure the edges of the sweet potato crust stay above the egg liquid. Top with rashers.

Replace the foil and bake for a further 40 minutes.

When cooked through, serve with a garnish of chopped green onion for a little extra kick. Enjoy!