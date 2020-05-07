Fresh bread and cakes available as Natural Bakery re-opens

Neighbourhoods will rejoice as one of the city’s favourite bakeries, The Natural Bakery, re-opens. The Natural Bakery has opened its doors again and is providing the same delicious fresh baked breads, pastries and more all while taking the necessary precautions to protect customers and staff.

In addition to its usual in-store service The Natural Bakery is now offering an online order and home delivery service for with cakes, bakes, breads and more available for delivery to your doorstep.

With flour in such high demand, home-bakers will be glad to hear that The Natural Bakery is selling strong and plain flour by the bag, as well as yeast, perfect for all those home-baking experiments!

Each of the stores will also be providing all the usual favourites from delicious sourdough bread to fresh pastries, buns and cakes.

For a special occasion, celebration cakes are also available to order online from www.thenaturalbakery.ie

All Natural Bakery stores are now open from 9am-5pm Monday-Sunday with the exception of the Baggot Street and IFSC stores, which will remain closed for the moment.

Locations:

Donnybrook

Stillorgan

Kilmainham

Nutgrove

Dun Laoighre

Clarehall

Naas

Parkgate Street

Maynooth

Clondalkin

For more information or to place an online order, visit www.thenaturalbakery.ie