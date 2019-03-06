Free wine and a show: Cutting Edge is looking for audience members

Brendan O'Connor returns to our screens this March with more of his award-winning RTÉ One series Brendan O'Connor's Cutting Edge and you can be there, up close and personal to see it first-hand!.

Each week, Brendan O'Connor will be joined by three regular panellists to cut into the week's news from Ireland and around the world, in the style of a darkly comedic post mortem.

This hugely entertaining show will feature the big news stories, alongside the colourful nuggets that may have escaped attention.

The panellists will be drawn from a reliable stable of opinionated commentators, with some exciting names from the world of comedy and media to add to the mix.

Prepare to witness the biggest water cooler moments of the week, kicking off on Wednesday March 20th at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

Cutting Edge will be broadcast live from RTÉ studios, and we're offering you the chance to witness the discussions first hand.

If you have ever wanted to take part in a live studio audience (and the wine reception before hand) sign yourself up.

For your chance to be part of the live audience and see the action at its closest, send us an email at tickets@mindthegapfilms.com or call 01 6624742.”