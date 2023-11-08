FREE tickets available now to attend ‘Brazil Showcase’ in Smock Alley this month

The very best of Brazilian culture, cuisine, beauty, business and technology will be on display at Ireland’s first official ‘Brazil Showcase’ in Smock Alley, Dublin on Sunday 19 November.

Hosted by The Brazil-Ireland Chamber of Commerce, the showcase will offer members of the public the opportunity to experience the diverse and vibrant nature of Brazilian culture first hand, with amazing cooking demonstrations and samplings taking place, interactive demonstrations and workshops, events designed for children as well as traditional Brazilian music and dance performances which will occur throughout the day.

With plenty of gifts available too, the event is the perfect opportunity to pick up some unique Christmas presents for family and friends!

In partnership with the Embassy of Brazil in Ireland, the purpose of the showcase is to feature local Brazilian businesses from across Ireland, highlighting the strong Brazilian presence nationwide and encourage the continued integration and engagement between the Irish and Brazilian communities.

A must-see on the day is a selection of unique garments made locally in Brazil using Irish Lace Crochet. The pieces, which include table cloths, napkins, table runners and even necklaces, show the intricate details of the traditional Irish Lace Crochet craft and how its methods were interpreted in Brazil. Local lacemakers will be there on the day to demonstrate how to make this unique garment.

Among the 50 vendors and exhibitors are:

MH Beauty – Delivering the best Brazilian makeup and cosmetic brands, vegan and cruelty-free

Happy Hour Food – Offering a range of traditional Brazilian snacks, from cheesy delights of pão de queijo to crispy coxinhas

Joelles – Crafting high-quality, natural home fragrances to add sophistication to your space

Sugar Loaf Bakery – the first traditional Brazilian bakery in Ireland

YBY Beauty – Brazilian cosmetics distributor with a store located in Temple Bar, Dublin

Zaira – Lebanese-Middle Eastern food establishment offering a fusion of Lebanese and Brazilian cuisine

Link Brazil – Brazilian retail chain with 14 stores across Ireland. Offering the best and most popular Brazilian products including their delicious açai which will be available to sample and purchase on the day

Sergipe Government – Lacemakers from Divina Pastora will be showcasing a selection of Brazilian handmade garments such as table cloths, napkins, table runners and even necklaces, made using traditional Irish Lace Crochet

Following the successful Brazil-Ireland Chamber of Commerce launch event which took place at Dublin City Hall last March and saw over 400 visitors, over 900 attendees are expected to pass through Smock Alley this November 19th. The fair will be held in the Banquet Hall, displaying a wide range of products and services that will be available to purchase – just in time for Christmas! The two auditoriums will host demonstrations and presentations throughout the day. The full list of exhibitors is available to view on the Brazil Ireland Chamber of Commerce website.

Fernanda Hermanson, President of the Brazil Ireland Chamber of Commerce, says:

“The Brazil Showcase is a wonderful opportunity to shine a spotlight on the diverse and growing Brazilian entrepreneurial community in Ireland and the fantastic contributions they are making to the Irish economy. The Brazil-Ireland Chamber of Commerce has been advocating for the integration of the Brazilian and Irish communities and encourages the public who are curious to come and experience the vibrant culture and celebrations. The event will provide fun for all ages and is the perfect way to start your Christmas gift buying.”

Later the same week, the inaugural ‘Ireland-Latin America and the Caribbean Business and Economic Forum’ will take place, hosted by the Department of Foreign Affairs. The Brazil-Ireland Chamber of Commerce will attend the conference in Dublin Castle on November 21st, which aims to generate dialogue on business trends and opportunities, showcasing innovation and the potential for future growth across a range of sectors in Ireland and LAC.

Brazilian authorities will be in attendance at the Brazil Showcase and the Business and Economic Forum, including State Governor of Sergipe H. E. Fáblo Mitidieri, who will discuss business, trade and investment opportunities in the state of Sergipe. Special Secretary for Labour, Employment and Entrepreneurship of Sergipe, Jorge Teles will discuss the technical and scientific cooperation in the state of Sergipe.

The Brazil-Ireland Chamber of Commerce launched in March 2023 with the aim of creating a business network to strengthen commercial relations between Brazil and Ireland. With approximately 70,000 Brazilian nationals now living in Ireland and 1,330+ Brazilian owned businesses here, the aim of the organisation is to promote trade between the two countries and act as a first point of contact for Brazilian owned companies based in Ireland, Irish companies keen to expand to Brazil and Brazilian companies interested in exporting to Ireland. Since its inception, the Chamber has grown to having 50+ members and continues to shine a light on the Brazilian community in Ireland and the trade potential in the coming years.

Brazil Showcase takes place in Smock Alley Theatre, 6-7 Exchange Street Lower from 11am-7pm on Sunday 19th November. FREE tickets are available here.