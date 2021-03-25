Frankie Muniz’s wife Paige Price gives birth to their first child

It seems congratulations are in order for Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige Price who have welcomed the birth of their first child — a bouncing baby boy!

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, the 35-year-old dad announced the wonderful news, saying, “I’m a dad guys!”

Overwhelmed with emotion, Frankie went on to say, “I love him so much — I love my wife so much.” While Frankie kept his new son hidden from view, it’s clear that the new dad is absolutely besotted with his tiny tot, and in awe of his wife, who he says he loves ”more now than ever” before.

instagram.com/frankiemuniz4

Frankie and Paige first announced the exciting news that they were expecting this past September, 2020, by sharing an emotional video explaining just how much they wanted this pregnancy, and the struggles they went through to get it.

“We knew that we wanted this, but we were told that our chances weren’t that great,” Paige explained in the video. “The struggle of going to every doctor’s appointment makes you feel like less and less of a woman,” she added.

“I’m excited to say that we beat the odds and we’re officially 15-weeks along, and counting!” Paige confirmed, followed by Frankie adding, “We’re both really excited for the future and we can’t wait to meet our little one.”

“I'm gonna be a dad!!!! I'm so excited for the next big adventure. I love @pogmuniz and our little one!!” Frankie gushed in the caption.

Congratulations again to both of the new parents — we can’t wait to meet your little bundle of joy!