Frankie Essex reveals touching reason fireworks make her emotional

Frankie Essex is feeling ‘emotional’ because of fireworks for a touching reason.

The Only Way is Essex star enjoyed a stunning fireworks display with her partner, Luke, and their twins to mark November 5th, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, and opened up about why she felt sentimental at the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Frankie shared photos of her and her family enjoying the evening together in Kent.

The 34-year-old explained the sentimental reason why fireworks make her emotional in the caption and it is because her babies' genders were announced with pink and blue fireworks- how sweet!

She wrote, “Remember remember the 5th of November. March this year we found out the babies genders with fireworks and now we are watching them again with them. It was an emotional night”.

“I’ve always loved fireworks and when I met Luke he loves them more so it’s been a tradition for us, so many memories and many more to make”.

Essex added, “@little_love_twins first firework show and what one to remember @leedscastle. We was with our friends here in 2019 and now we all have babies”.

In the snaps, Frankie and Luke’s twins, Logan and Luella, whom they welcomed into the world in May of this year, are wrapped up in blue and pink snowsuits with ear defenders to match.

The mum-of-two shared her concerns for the ear defenders not working well on her Instagram Stories, but luckily revealed they were perfect.

Frankie penned, “Our twins little faces lit up tonight. The ear defenders work a treat. I was scared they wouldn’t work but they did and we had the best time”.

Many fans of the former reality TV star headed to the comments to share how lovely the pictures were. One fan penned, “Lovely family pic”, while a second fan added, “So cute xxx”. “Beautiful family”, added a third.